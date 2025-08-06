 Skip navigation
Packers sign rookie WR Isaiah Neyor

  
Published August 6, 2025 04:38 PM

The Packers have signed rookie wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, the team announced Tuesday.

The 49ers waived Neyor earlier this week, and we went unclaimed.

Neyor signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent May 9.

In college, he played for the University of Wyoming (2019-21), the University of Texas (2022-23) and the University of Nebraska (2024). Last season, Neyor played in 12 games with nine starts and led the Cornhuskers with five receiving touchdowns. He ranked second on the team with 455 yards on 34 receptions.

In 2021, he earned second-team All-Mountain West honors after leading the conference in both yards per catch (19.95) and receiving TDs (12).

The Packers placed offensive tackle Travis Glover on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in a corresponding move.