Packers sign second-round pick Javon Bullard

  
Published June 3, 2024 04:38 PM

The Packers announced the signing of a draft pick on Monday.

Safety Javon Bullard is the latest member of the draft class to agree to his deal with the team. It’s a four-year deal for the second-round pick.

First-round tackle Jordan Morgan is the only member of the 11-player class who has not signed yet.

Bullard spent the last three seasons at Georgia. He had 114 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Two of his interceptions came in the Bulldogs’ national title game victory over TCU after the 2022 season.

The Packers also drafted Kitan Oladapo and Evan Williams after signing Xavier McKinney as a free agent, so Bullard is one of many new safeties in Green Bay.