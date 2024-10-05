 Skip navigation
Packers suspend Romeo Doubs for Sunday’s game vs. Rams

  
October 5, 2024

The Packers had listed receiver Romeo Doubs as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Rams due to personal reasons.

Then it was reported that Doubs was skipping practice because he was unhappy with his role.

Now, the Packers have suspended Doubs for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, Green Bay announced on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards with no touchdowns so far this season.

The Packers were already likely to be without fellow receiver Christian Watson for tomorrow’s game against the Rams. He’s listed as doubtful after he didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury.