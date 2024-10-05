Report: Romeo Doubs skipping Packers practice because he is unhappy with his role

Romeo Doubs has started all four games this season and has played the most snaps of any wide receiver on the Packers, but that is apparently not enough to satisfy him with his role in the offense.

Doubs has missed the last two practices with what the team called personal reasons, and he is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, that’s because is upset with his opportunities in the passing game.

Doubs has been targeted 20 times this season, which is slightly less on a per-game basis than he was getting last season, but that’s easily explained by the fact that starting quarterback Jordan Love has been injured and the Packers had to change their offense to accommodate the newly arrived quarterback Malik Willis, who hadn’t been with the team long enough to know the full playbook. In the two games Love played, Doubs has seven targets in Week One and eight targets in Week Four, averaging more targets per game than he was averaging from Love last season.

And if Doubs wanted the ball more, he was likely to get it on Sunday against the Rams because fellow starting wide receiver Christian Watson is doubtful with an ankle injury. It’s possible that after Watson left last week’s game against the Vikings with the injury, Doubs didn’t like how he was used when Love started throwing to receiver Dontayvion Wicks more, but skipping practice is not a productive way to handle it.

Regardless, it appears that the Packers have a problem on their hands, and that Doubs will be at home while his shorthanded team is trying to beat the Rams without him.