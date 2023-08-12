Packers TE Tyler Davis carted off with knee injury

Packers tight end Tyler Davis caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford late in the first half. Davis ended his night with two catches for 9 yards and a ride back to the locker room.

Davis’ second catch left him injured.

He caught a 4-yard pass from Clifford on third-and-12 with 11:16 remaining in the third quarter, hopping off the field after a hit from DJ Ivey.

Athletic trainer Nate Weir examined Davis on the sideline before Davis departed on a cart.

The Packers announced Davis has a knee injury.

Davis played all 17 games for the Packers last season with one start, seeing action on 174 offensive snaps and 346 on special teams. He has appeared in 31 career games, spending the past two seasons in Green Bay after a year with the Jaguars.