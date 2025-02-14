 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers to add Jamael Lett to defensive coaching staff

  
Published February 14, 2025 01:04 PM

The Packers are making an addition to the defensive side of Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff.

Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports that the team will hire Jamael Lett. Per the reprot, Lett will be a defensive backs quality control coach in Green Bay.

Lett worked as a defensive coaching assistant focused on defensive backs with the Patriots last season. He worked at North Carolina, South Alabama, Akron, and Samford prior to making the move the the NFL ranks.

Lett worked under defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington in New England and Covington was hired as the defensive line coach by the Packers last month. Covington’s arrival has been the most significant change on the defensive side of the coaching staff in Green Bay this year.