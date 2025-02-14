Packers to add Jamael Lett to defensive coaching staff

The Packers are making an addition to the defensive side of Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff.

Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports that the team will hire Jamael Lett. Per the reprot, Lett will be a defensive backs quality control coach in Green Bay.

Lett worked as a defensive coaching assistant focused on defensive backs with the Patriots last season. He worked at North Carolina, South Alabama, Akron, and Samford prior to making the move the the NFL ranks.

Lett worked under defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington in New England and Covington was hired as the defensive line coach by the Packers last month. Covington’s arrival has been the most significant change on the defensive side of the coaching staff in Green Bay this year.