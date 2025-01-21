 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Packers to interview Kacy Rodgers for DL coach

  
Published January 21, 2025 10:35 AM

The Packers are interviewing another candidate for their defensive line coach opening on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are interviewing Kacy Rodgers for the position. They have also interviewed Aaron Whitecotton since firing Jason Rebrovich after their elimination from the playoffs.

Rodgers has spent the last six seasons on the Buccaneers staff and was the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the last three seasons. His contract is up in Tampa, however, and that has opened the door to a potential move to Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay.

With teams hiring new head coaches around the league, there may be other openings for Rodgers to consider as he makes his plans for 2025 and beyond.