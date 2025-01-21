Packers to interview Kacy Rodgers for DL coach

The Packers are interviewing another candidate for their defensive line coach opening on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are interviewing Kacy Rodgers for the position. They have also interviewed Aaron Whitecotton since firing Jason Rebrovich after their elimination from the playoffs.

Rodgers has spent the last six seasons on the Buccaneers staff and was the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the last three seasons. His contract is up in Tampa, however, and that has opened the door to a potential move to Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay.

With teams hiring new head coaches around the league, there may be other openings for Rodgers to consider as he makes his plans for 2025 and beyond.