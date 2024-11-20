Packers to place rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd on the non-football illness list

The Packers activated running back MarShawn Lloyd off injured reserve on Monday after his 21-day practice window opened. The move was procedural to get him on the non-football illness list.

They will make that move this week, coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday.

Lloyd came down with appendicitis last week.

The third-round pick has played only one game this season, gaining 15 yards on six carries and catching one pass for 3 yards in 10 offensive snaps. He went on injured reserve Sept. 17 with an ankle injury.

He will miss at least four more games on NFI.