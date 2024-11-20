 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_241120.jpg
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers to place rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd on the non-football illness list

  
Published November 20, 2024 03:32 PM

The Packers activated running back MarShawn Lloyd off injured reserve on Monday after his 21-day practice window opened. The move was procedural to get him on the non-football illness list.

They will make that move this week, coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday.

Lloyd came down with appendicitis last week.

The third-round pick has played only one game this season, gaining 15 yards on six carries and catching one pass for 3 yards in 10 offensive snaps. He went on injured reserve Sept. 17 with an ankle injury.

He will miss at least four more games on NFI.