Packers to put Bo Melton on IR

  
Published January 7, 2026 01:00 PM

Bo Melton’s season is over.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Wednesday press conference that Melton will be placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee in Week 18. Melton will have to miss four games as a result of the move, so he will not return to action before the Packers are finished playing.

The Packers experimented with Melton playing cornerback in the offseason, but he only saw action as a wide receiver and on special teams during the regular season.

Melton had four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown while averaging 24.6 yards as a kickoff returner. He was also credited with four tackles on special teams.