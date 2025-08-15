Packers to wear 1923 throwback uniforms in Week 9

The Packers announced this offseason that they will be wearing 1923-inspired throwback uniforms for a game during the 2025 season and they revealed what game that will be on Friday.

They will don the blue jerseys and helmets painted to look like they’re made of leather for their Week 9 home game against the Panthers. It will be the first time that an NFL team wears modern helmets made to look like their leather ancestors. The University of Illinois wore them for a game against Michigan to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium last year.

Previous Packers throwbacks have paid homage to uniforms from the 1940s and 1950s.

The Packers also announced that they will honor newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Sterling Sharpe in Week 2.