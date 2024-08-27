 Skip navigation
Packers waive K Anders Carlson

  
Published August 27, 2024 09:59 AM

It’s not yet clear who won Green Bay’s kicking competition, but we now know one player who didn’t.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are waiving 2023 sixth-round pick Anders Carlson.

Carlson, 26, was the Packers kicker all season last year and made 27-of-33 field goal attempts along with 34-of-39 extra points. But Green Bay had two other kickers on the roster for most of training camp.

Then Carlson missed a 32-yard attempt wide right in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s preseason finale against the Ravens on Saturday.

Carlson’s brother, Daniel, is the Raiders kicker.

The Packers could choose one of the other kickers they had in camp, Alex Hale or Greg Joesph. Or they could go another route and pick up a kicker who was with another team through waivers or trade.