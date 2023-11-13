Packers waive S Innis Gaines

The Packers waived safety Innis Gaines on Monday, the team announced.

Green Bay signed him to the 53-player roster from the practice Saturday, allowing him to play Sunday. He was out of practice squad elevations after three elevations.

He likely re-signs with the team’s practice squad Tuesday.

Gaines originally joined the Packers in 2021 and has been on Green Bay’s practice squad and active roster since. He has played 12 games with one start for the Packers, including four game appearances this season.

During his time with the Packers, Gaines has totaled four tackles on defense and seven tackles on special teams.