Panthers activate Miles Sanders for season finale

The Panthers will have running back Miles Sanders back for their season finale.

Sanders was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He has been out since injuring his ankle against the Giants in Germany in November. He had 38 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown in 10 appearances this season.

With Chuba Hubbard on injured reserve, Sanders joins Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone as running back options against the Falcons.

The Panthers also signed defensive end DeShawn Williams off of the practice squad. He has 13 tackles and a half-sack in 11 games spent shuffling between the active roster and practice squad in Carolina.

Linebacker Amare Barno went on injured reserve to open one roster spot. The other opened when linebacker DJ Johnson was placed on the non-football injury list following a Friday car accident.

The Panthers promoted linebackers Thomas Incoom and Kenny Dyson from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.