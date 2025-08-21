Panthers activate Tommy Tremble

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble won’t play against the Steelers on Thursday night, but he’s on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

The team announced that Tremble has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Tremble has been recovering from back surgery and head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that all signs are positive for Tremble’s availability for the opener.

“Tommy is doing great,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “He’s running full speed, he’s looking towards just trying to get some more physical contact and get that adaptation part, before we can fully clear him. He’s had no setbacks, and so we’re excited to get Tommy back on the field doing something real soon.”

Tremble had 23 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers last season.