 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers activate Tommy Tremble

  
Published August 21, 2025 03:20 PM

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble won’t play against the Steelers on Thursday night, but he’s on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

The team announced that Tremble has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Tremble has been recovering from back surgery and head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that all signs are positive for Tremble’s availability for the opener.

“Tommy is doing great,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “He’s running full speed, he’s looking towards just trying to get some more physical contact and get that adaptation part, before we can fully clear him. He’s had no setbacks, and so we’re excited to get Tommy back on the field doing something real soon.”

Tremble had 23 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers last season.