Panthers add cornerback Akayleb Evans off waivers

The Panthers have added cornerback Akayleb Evans.

Evans was placed on waivers by the Vikings on Saturday and picked up by the Panthers today.

The 25-year-old Evans was a 2022 fourth-round pick of the Vikings who started 15 games for the Vikings last year but was phased out of their defense this year, getting only three snaps on defense in addition to some time on special teams this season.

Evans is under contract through 2025, so the Panthers claiming him now allows them to add a player who might be a part of a rebuilding effort in the years ahead.