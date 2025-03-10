Panthers agree to terms with defensive tackle Bobby Brown III

Free agent defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is heading to Carolina.

The Panthers have agreed to a free agent contract with Brown, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M, Brown has played his entire career with the Rams. Last year he played 42 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps and 13 percent of special teams snaps.

At 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, Brown is a run-stuffing presence in the middle of the defensive line who should bolster the Panthers’ defense.