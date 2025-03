Former Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig will be joining the Panthers.

Moehrig has agreed to terms with Carolina.

A 2021 second-round draft pick, Moehrig has played his entire career in Las Vegas. Last year he started all 17 games for the Raiders, and he’ll be expected to step into the starting lineup right away in Carolina.

Moehrig is the No. 35 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.