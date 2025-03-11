 Skip navigation
Panthers agree to terms with OL Brady Christensen

  
Published March 11, 2025 05:49 PM

The Panthers agreed to terms on a new contract with offensive lineman Brady Christensen on Tuesday, the team announced.

Christensen, 28, can play every position along the line.

A former starting left guard, he started games at left tackle and center last season.

“Brady is well versed at every position,” offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said last year, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Brady soaked it all up with the understanding of how all the pieces fit because he’s literally played outside in every spot. So, really hats off to Brady, playing center and being able to communicate these things, get us all on the same page.”

The Panthers return their starting offensive line, keeping center Austin Corbett on a new deal. Backup center Cade Mays also is expected to return after the team tendered him as a restricted free agent.

Christensen has appeared in 51 games with 30 starts, including six last season.