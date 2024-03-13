Panthers agree to two-year deal with CB Dane Jackson

After agreeing to trade Donte Jackson to the Steelers, the Panthers have added another cornerback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Carolina has agreed to terms with former Buffalo corner Dane Jackson on a two-year deal.

Jackson’s contract is worth up to $14.5 million, Pelissero reports.

A Bills seventh-round pick in 2020, Jackson has appeared in 52 games with 28 starts over his first four seasons. In 2023, he recorded 39 total tackles with five passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 games. He also had four passes defensed in Buffalo’s two postseason games.

In 52 career contests, Jackson has recorded 28 passes defensed with three interceptions.