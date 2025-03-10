 Skip navigation
Panthers agree to two-year deal with edge rusher Patrick Jones

  
Published March 10, 2025 04:21 PM

Carolina is adding an edge rusher.

The Panthers have agreed to sign Patrick Jones to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.

Jones, 26, was a Vikings third-round pick in 2021 and just completed his rookie contract. He had his best season in the last year of his previous deal, recording a career-high 7.0 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

In 57 games with five starts, Jones has recorded 12.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 25 QB hits.

He was No. 56 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2025.

Carolina wasn’t able to seal the deal with defensive lineman Milton Williams earlier on Monday. But the club does get an up-and-coming edge rusher with Jones.