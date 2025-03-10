Milton Williams agrees to sign with Patriots

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Panthers were working to finalize a deal with defensive tackle Milton Williams.

They weren’t able to get it done.

Instead, according to NFL Media, Williams has agreed to sign with the Patriots.

While the length of the deal was not reported, Williams is set to make $26 million per year.

Williams was No. 30 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents for 2025.

Williams, 25, just completed his rookie contract with the Eagles. A third-round pick in 2021, he recorded a career-high 5.0 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in the 2024 regular season. He then posted 2.0 sacks with a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble in four postseason games, helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX.

The Patriots will now have a key piece to boost the middle of their defense in 2025.