 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_djreed_250310.jpg
Reed reportedly agrees with DET, fits the Lion way
nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_djreed_250310.jpg
Reed reportedly agrees with DET, fits the Lion way
nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Milton Williams agrees to sign with Patriots

  
Published March 10, 2025 02:18 PM

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Panthers were working to finalize a deal with defensive tackle Milton Williams.

They weren’t able to get it done.

Instead, according to NFL Media, Williams has agreed to sign with the Patriots.

While the length of the deal was not reported, Williams is set to make $26 million per year.

Williams was No. 30 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents for 2025.

Williams, 25, just completed his rookie contract with the Eagles. A third-round pick in 2021, he recorded a career-high 5.0 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 10 QB hits in the 2024 regular season. He then posted 2.0 sacks with a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble in four postseason games, helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX.

The Patriots will now have a key piece to boost the middle of their defense in 2025.