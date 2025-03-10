Panthers are “working to finalize” a deal with Eagles DT Milton Williams

Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams will soon have enough money to pay his fine for dunking a ball over the goalpost.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Panthers are “working to finalize” a deal with Williams. Schefter adds that “it’s going to get done,” and that Williams will be making more than $20 million per year.

Williams is one of the free agents the Eagles decided not to re-sign. Because, even though they’ve found a way to pay plenty of players, they can’t pay ‘em all.

It’s not done yet. But it’s moving there. And it gives the Panthers a key piece as they try to become competitive, for the first time in a long time.