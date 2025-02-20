Panthers announce 2025 coaching staff

The Panthers have announced their full coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Head coach Dave Canales added four assistants to the stable and three returning coaches have new titles. The latter group includes senior coaching advisor Jim Caldwell and assistant quarterbacks coach/pass game specialist Mike Bercovici.

Bercovici joined by newly hired offensive assistant Keyshawn Colmon on an offensive staff headed up by offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, quarterbacks coach Will Harriger, tight ends coach Pat McPherson, wide receivers coach Rob Moore, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, and offensive quality control coach Dean Petzing.

Outside linebackers coach AC Carter, secondary coach Renaldo Hill, and defensive assistant Kevin Peterson were hired since the end of the 2024 season and Mayur Chaudhari will now be the assistant linebackers coach. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, linebackers coach Peter Hansen, and defensive line coach Todd Wash.

Tracy Smith will be the special teams coordinator and Daren Bates is the special teams assistant. Director of coaching development and culture Scott Cooper, game management coordinator George Li, head coach assistant/coaching operations manager Jessica Beckenstein, coaching assistant Ilir Emini, vice president of player health and performance Danny Kellington, and director of performance Josh Hingst round out the staff.