 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
nbc_pft_49erssale_250220.jpg
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers announce 2025 coaching staff

  
Published February 20, 2025 03:08 PM

The Panthers have announced their full coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Head coach Dave Canales added four assistants to the stable and three returning coaches have new titles. The latter group includes senior coaching advisor Jim Caldwell and assistant quarterbacks coach/pass game specialist Mike Bercovici.

Bercovici joined by newly hired offensive assistant Keyshawn Colmon on an offensive staff headed up by offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, quarterbacks coach Will Harriger, tight ends coach Pat McPherson, wide receivers coach Rob Moore, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, and offensive quality control coach Dean Petzing.

Outside linebackers coach AC Carter, secondary coach Renaldo Hill, and defensive assistant Kevin Peterson were hired since the end of the 2024 season and Mayur Chaudhari will now be the assistant linebackers coach. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, linebackers coach Peter Hansen, and defensive line coach Todd Wash.

Tracy Smith will be the special teams coordinator and Daren Bates is the special teams assistant. Director of coaching development and culture Scott Cooper, game management coordinator George Li, head coach assistant/coaching operations manager Jessica Beckenstein, coaching assistant Ilir Emini, vice president of player health and performance Danny Kellington, and director of performance Josh Hingst round out the staff.