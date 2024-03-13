Panthers announce deal with Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Panthers have agreed to terms with receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the team announced Tuesday.

After bouncing from Minnesota to Chicago and then Kansas City, Smith-Marsette has found a home. He will play a second season in a row at the same place.

He entered the league in 2021 with the Vikings, and in eight games, Smith-Marsette caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. In 2022, he split time between the Chiefs and Bears.

Panthers coaches finally found a plan for Smith-Marsette late last season.

He ended the year with eight receptions for 51 yards, eight rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown and 37 punt returns for a touchdown and an 8.7-yard average.