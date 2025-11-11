 Skip navigation
Panthers bing backup QB Mike White back to practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 05:17 PM

The Panthers have brought backup quarterback Mike White back to their practice squad.

Although White was briefly released to make room for another roster transaction over the weekend, the plan was to bring him back and now they’ve done so, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Bryce Young remains the Panthers’ starter and Andy Dalton the backup, and White is available potentially to serve as the third emergency quarterback.

A 2018 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys, White has also spent time with the Jets, Dolphins, Bills and Bengals, with the most noteworthy portion of his career coming in 2021 and 2022 with the Jets, when he started seven games.