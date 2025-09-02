 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers choose Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, JJ Jansen as captains

  
Published September 2, 2025 04:02 AM

As he has been every year since the Panthers drafted him with the first overall pick in 2023, Bryce Young is a team captain.

Panthers players voted on their captains and chose Young, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and long snapper JJ Jansen, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. The Panthers will also have a rotating weekly captain for each game.

Young and Brown were also the Panthers’ offensive and defensive captains last season. Jansen was previously a Panthers captain in both 2021 and 2022.

After struggling in his rookie year and getting benched early last season, Young rebounded with strong play late in 2024, and the hope in Carolina is that he’ll take a big step forward as a franchise quarterback in 2025. His teammates recognize him as the team leader.