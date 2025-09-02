Panthers choose Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, JJ Jansen as captains

As he has been every year since the Panthers drafted him with the first overall pick in 2023, Bryce Young is a team captain.

Panthers players voted on their captains and chose Young, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and long snapper JJ Jansen, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. The Panthers will also have a rotating weekly captain for each game.

Young and Brown were also the Panthers’ offensive and defensive captains last season. Jansen was previously a Panthers captain in both 2021 and 2022.

After struggling in his rookie year and getting benched early last season, Young rebounded with strong play late in 2024, and the hope in Carolina is that he’ll take a big step forward as a franchise quarterback in 2025. His teammates recognize him as the team leader.