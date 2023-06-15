 Skip navigation
Panthers claim Josh Thomas off waivers

  
Published June 15, 2023 01:15 PM
EBuCJd9yID7D
June 12, 2023 12:59 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the top non-quarterbacks in Carolina Panthers history, from Greg Olsen to Julius Peppers.

Cornerback Greg Mabin isn’t the only new addition to the secondary in Carolina.

Shortly after the Panthers announced Mabin’s signing , they announced that they have claimed safety Josh Thomas off of waivers. Thomas was cut by the Cardinals on Friday.

Thomas had four tackles in two games with the Cardinals last season. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Bills in 2020 and played two games for Buffalo as a rookie. Thomas was credited with one tackle in those appearances.

Carolina signed Vonn Bell in free agency and they drafted Jammie Robinson in the fifth round in moves that added to a safety group that already included Xavier Woods, Jeremy Chinn, and Sam Franklin.