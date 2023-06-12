 Skip navigation
Panthers cut Jalen Dalton

  
Published June 12, 2023 03:19 PM
June 9, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why they’re not surprised to hear Bryce Young is taking first-team snaps at this point in the offseason so he can be ready as the starter in a few months.

The Panthers added defensive tackle Jalen Dalton to their 90-player roster four days ago. They waived him on Monday.

The Panthers’ 90-player offseason roster now has an opening, with the team announcing no corresponding move.

Carolina claimed Dalton of waivers from the Falcons last Thursday.

He also has spent time with the Bears and Saints.

Injuries have plagued Dalton’s career, but he made his NFL debut for the Falcons last October against the Panthers. He had 13 tackles in seven games for the Falcons last season.