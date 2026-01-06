 Skip navigation
Panthers designate G Chandler Zavala for return

  
Published January 6, 2026 12:06 PM

The Panthers designated Robert Hunt for return from injured reserve last month and they have another guard who could potentially return to the lineup in the postseason.

The team announced that they have designated Chandler Zavala for return on Tuesday. Zavala went on the list on November 29 due to a calf injury,

Zavala also missed time on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier in the season. He returned to start three games before suffering the calf injury.

Damien Lewis and Austin Corbett started at guard for the Panthers in Week 18.

The Panthers currently have an open roster spot for either Hunt or Zavala, but would need to make another move to create space for both players ahead of Saturday’s game against the Rams.