Panthers designate Ian Thomas, Dane Jackson for return from IR

  
Published October 2, 2024 10:51 AM

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that the team was set to get two players back on the practice field this week and the team officially opened the door for their return on Wednesday.

Cornerback Dane Jackson and tight end Ian Thomas have both been designated for return from injured reserve. Both players went on the list before the season opener, so they’ve missed four games and can be activated at any point.

Jackson, who signed with the Panthers this offseason, injured his hamstring in mid-August and Thomas is dealing with a calf injury. Thomas has 116 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in 94 games with Carolina.

Both players will have a three-week window to practice with the team before they’ll reach a deadline to activate them or shut them down for the rest of the season.