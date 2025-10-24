Panthers list Bryce Young as doubtful to face Bills

The Panthers haven’t ruled quarterback Bryce Young out for Sunday’s game in Buffalo, but they are planning to start Andy Dalton against the Bills.

Young is listed as doubtful to play this weekend after missing all three of the team’s practice sessions this week. Young injured his ankle in last Sunday’s 13-6 win against the Jets and Dalton finished out the game.

The Panthers have not said who will back Dalton up on Sunday. Hendon Hooker and Mike White are both on the practice squad, although White joined the team this week and Hooker has been on their practice squad all season.

No other Panthers players have injury designations for Sunday, so they’ll have all their other hands on deck as they try for an upset win.