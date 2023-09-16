Panthers list DJ Chark as questionable for Monday

It sounds like DJ Chark will make his Panthers debut on Monday night against the Saints.

Carolina has listed Chark as questionable for Week 2. But, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, head coach Frank Reich said in his press conference that he’s expecting Chark to play. Reich also mentioned the possibility that Chark could be on a pitch count during the game.

Chark was a full participant in Saturday’s practice.

The Panthers signed Chark to a one-year deal in March. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games for Detroit last year.

The Panthers are also expecting to have offensive tackle Taylor Moton (biceps) available for Monday’s game. While he was limited on Thursday and Friday, Moton was a full participant on Saturday and has no game status for Week 2.