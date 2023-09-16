 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes endorsed grass over turf this week, too
NFL-Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Cardinals have NFL-high four players fined, including Kyzir White for hit on Sam Howell
Carolina Panther vs New York Giants
Panthers list DJ Chark as questionable for Monday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes endorsed grass over turf this week, too
NFL-Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Cardinals have NFL-high four players fined, including Kyzir White for hit on Sam Howell
Carolina Panther vs New York Giants
Panthers list DJ Chark as questionable for Monday

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers list DJ Chark as questionable for Monday

  
Published September 16, 2023 03:45 PM

It sounds like DJ Chark will make his Panthers debut on Monday night against the Saints.

Carolina has listed Chark as questionable for Week 2. But, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, head coach Frank Reich said in his press conference that he’s expecting Chark to play. Reich also mentioned the possibility that Chark could be on a pitch count during the game.

Chark was a full participant in Saturday’s practice.

The Panthers signed Chark to a one-year deal in March. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games for Detroit last year.

The Panthers are also expecting to have offensive tackle Taylor Moton (biceps) available for Monday’s game. While he was limited on Thursday and Friday, Moton was a full participant on Saturday and has no game status for Week 2.