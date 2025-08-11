Panthers name Austin Corbett their starting center

The Panthers have settled on a starting center.

Head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that Austin Corbett has won the job after competing with Cade Mays this offseason. Corbett opened last season as the starter as well, but suffered a season-ending biceps injury and Mays started eight of the final nine games after being signed off of the Giants’ practice squad.

Canales said that the team wanted to make the choice ahead of this week’s joint practices with and game against the Texans in order for Corbett to get as much time working with quaterback Bryce Young as possible.

“I thought Cade did a fantastic job orchestrating the group when he was out there, getting his snaps off on time, moving people in the run game, anchoring the pass,” Canales said at a press conference. “It was a really close competition and I think Corbett just kinda brings a level of leadership that just kind of edged him out.”

Canales said Mays will be a “valuable” backup at center and guard during the 2025 season.