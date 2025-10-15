 Skip navigation
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Panthers OLB Patrick Jones will require season-ending back surgery

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:05 PM

Panthers outside linebacker Patrick Jones II will miss the rest of the season with a back injury that will require surgery, coach Dave Canales announced Wednesday.

Jones did not leave Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys with an injury, playing 33 of 55 defensive snaps. But he underwent an MRI on Monday, which delivered the bad news.

He was the only player held out of Wednesday’s practice.

Jones, 27, missed two games with a hamstring injury this season.

His absence will mean a bigger workload for rookie Nic Scourton, who played 32 snaps on Sunday. Scourton started against the Falcons and Patriots in the two games Jones missed earlier this season.

The Panthers also have D.J. Wonnum, Princely Umanmielen and Thomas Incoom at the position and have elevated practice squad player Boogie Basham once this season.