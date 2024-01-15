Panthers OLBs coach Tem Lukabu to interview for Patriots defensive coordinator

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is looking at candidates to fill out his coaching staff.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mayo is set to interview Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu for defensive coordinator.

Lukabu joined the Panthers in 2023 after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for Boston College. Before that he was the Bengals linebackers coach in 2019, Mississippi State’s linebackers coach in 2018, and a 49ers defensive quality control coach from 2016-2017.

Mayo is set to have an introductory press conference on Wednesday. He reportedly has offered former head coach Bill Belichick’s sons, Steve and Brian, jobs on New England’s staff for 2024.