Panthers open Claudin Cherelus’ practice window, cut Jake Luton from practice squad

The Panthers designated linebacker Claudin Cherelus for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Cherelus will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days. He’ll need to be activated before the end of that period if he is going to play at any point before the end of the season.

The Panthers have now designated seven players for return from injured reserve this season. Teams are permitted to bring eight players back each year.

Cherelus was claimed off of waivers from the Jets after the cut to 53 players at the end of August. He played 105 special teams snaps in six games before hurting his knee.

The Panthers also announced that they have released quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad.