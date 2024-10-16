Panthers open practice windows for Jonathon Brooks, Sam Franklin

Help is officially on the way for Carolina’s offense.

The Panthers have opened the practice window for running back Jonathon Brooks, the team’s second-round pick out of Texas.

Brooks suffered a torn ACL during his last season of college ball last November. head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that the team was expecting him to return to practice this week.

Brooks has been on the non-football injury list. The Panthers will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Panthers have opened the practice windows for safety Sam Franklin Jr. and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy. Both players are currently on injured reserve. Franklin has been recovering from a foot injury and Crumedy an ankle injury.

The Panthers also signed receiver Dan Chisena to their practice squad.