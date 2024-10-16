 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers open practice windows for Jonathon Brooks, Sam Franklin

  
Published October 16, 2024 11:55 AM

Help is officially on the way for Carolina’s offense.

The Panthers have opened the practice window for running back Jonathon Brooks, the team’s second-round pick out of Texas.

Brooks suffered a torn ACL during his last season of college ball last November. head coach Dave Canales said on Monday that the team was expecting him to return to practice this week.

Brooks has been on the non-football injury list. The Panthers will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Panthers have opened the practice windows for safety Sam Franklin Jr. and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy. Both players are currently on injured reserve. Franklin has been recovering from a foot injury and Crumedy an ankle injury.

The Panthers also signed receiver Dan Chisena to their practice squad.