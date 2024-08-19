Panthers place CB Anthony Brown, QB Jake Luton on IR

The Panthers announced a number of transactions Monday that included placing veteran cornerback Anthony Brown and quarterback Jake Luton on injured reserve. The players will end the season on injured reserve unless the Panthers release them with an injury settlement.

Luton, whose injury is undisclosed, signed Aug. 5 with Andy Dalton out with an injury. He spent time with the Panthers last summer and was on their practice squad in 2023 until he was signed by the Saints in late September. He returned to the practice squad in Carolina after being released by the Saints in October.

His only regular season appearances came in three starts for the Jaguars during the 2020 season. Luton completed 54.5 percent of his passes while throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions in three Jacksonville losses.

Brown, who injured his thumb in the second preseason game, signed with the Panthers on Aug. 3. He spent seven seasons with the Cowboys after they drafted him in the sixth round in 2016 before playing two games with the 49ers last season.

The Panthers also announced they waived wide receiver Tayvion Robinson with an injury designation and waived running back Dillon Johnson.

The team signed cornerbacks Chris Wilcox and Quandre Mosely after a workout on Monday.

Starting cornerback Dane Jackson will miss around six weeks with a hamstring injury, coach Dave Canales said.

Wilcox, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers out of BYU. He’s also spent time with the Colts, Cardinals, Steelers and Chargers.

Mosely, 25, played at Eastern Arizona and Kentucky and has spent time with the Cowboys, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Patriots.

The Panthers also re-signed cornerback Willie Drew, wide receiver Sam Pinckney and running back Jaden Shirden, all of whom were in camp with the team earlier this summer.