Panthers place S Jordan Fuller on IR, waive TE Messiah Swinson

  
Published September 24, 2024 03:36 PM

After reports emerged earlier on Tuesday, the Panthers made it official in the afternoon, announcing that receiver Adam Thielen has been placed on injured reserve.

Thielen suffered a hamstring injury while catching a 31-yard touchdown pass late in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Raiders.

Carolina also placed safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Thielen and Fuller will be out for at least the next four weeks.

Additionally, the Panthers waived tight end Messiah Swinson. He was signed off the Packers practice squad but did not appear in a game.

As corresponding moves, the Panthers signed receiver Jalen Coker, safety Demani Richardson, and safety Russ Yeast to the 53-man roster.

Finally, Carolina signed safety Alex Cook and cornerback Justin Hardy to the practice squad, releasing outside linebacker Eku Leota from the practice squad.