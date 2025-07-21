Panthers place Tommy Tremble on PUP list

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced the move on Monday. They also placed wide receiver Dan Chisena on the PUP list and punter Sam Martin was placed on the non-football injury list.

Tremble signed a two-year deal with the team early in the offseason and had back surgery in May. He had 23 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Chisena has mainly played on special teams since entering the league in 2020, but had his first three NFL catches last season. Martin signed with the Panthers this offseason after playing in Buffalo the last three years.