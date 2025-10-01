 Skip navigation
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Panthers place WR David Moore, G Chandler Zavala on injured reserve

  
Published October 1, 2025 10:57 AM

The Panthers waived a couple of players on Tuesday and they announced several other roster move on Wednesday.

Wide receiver David Moore and right guard Chandler Zavala have both been placed on injured reserve. Moore injured his elbow early in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and Zavala left with a knee injury later in the game.

Moore had one catch for five yards and one carry for 12 yards while Zavala started two of the team’s first four games.

The Panthers signed running back DeeJay Dallas and safety Trevian Thomas off of their practice squad. They also signed offensive lineman Jake Curhan off of the Cardinals’ practice squad and announced that they have opened the window for defensive lineman LaBryan Ray to be activated from injured reserve.