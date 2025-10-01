Panthers place WR David Moore, G Chandler Zavala on injured reserve

The Panthers waived a couple of players on Tuesday and they announced several other roster move on Wednesday.

Wide receiver David Moore and right guard Chandler Zavala have both been placed on injured reserve. Moore injured his elbow early in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and Zavala left with a knee injury later in the game.

Moore had one catch for five yards and one carry for 12 yards while Zavala started two of the team’s first four games.

The Panthers signed running back DeeJay Dallas and safety Trevian Thomas off of their practice squad. They also signed offensive lineman Jake Curhan off of the Cardinals’ practice squad and announced that they have opened the window for defensive lineman LaBryan Ray to be activated from injured reserve.