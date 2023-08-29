Panthers put Austin Corbett on PUP, Henry Anderson on IR while cutting 22 players

Panthers right guard Austin Corbett will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Corbett tore his ACL in the final game of the 2022 season and the Panthers announced that he will remain on the physically unable to perform list through the cut to 53 players. Cade Mays and Chandler Zavala are both candidates to fill his spot on the line until he’s ready to play.

The Panthers placed defensive lineman Henry Anderson on injured reserve. He will not be eligible to return to the active roster during the regular season.

In addition to confirming the release of linebacker Deion Jones, the Panthers also announced that they have waived or released running back Spencer Brown; wide receivers Shi Smith, Javon Wims, and Josh Vann; offensive linemen Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg, and JD Direnzo; defensive lineman Raequan Williams; linebackers Kobe Jones, Eku Leota, Jordan Thomas, Brandon Smith, and Ace Eley; safety Eric Rowe; and cornerbacks Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller, Mac McCain, and Mark Milton.

They still have three moves to make to get down to 53 players.