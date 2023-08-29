Panthers will release Deion Jones

Linebacker Deion Jones’ time with the Panthers is coming to an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers are releasing Jones as they make their cut to 53 players on Tuesday.

Jones signed with the Panthers in late July. He recorded five tackles over the team’s final two preseason games.

Jones was a Falcons second-round pick in 2016 and he was a six-year starter in Atlanta. The Falcons traded Jones to the Browns last year, but he was limited to 11 games by injury and only made five starts during his year in Cleveland.

Tuesday’s cut will leave Jones to move on again as he looks to continue his NFL career.