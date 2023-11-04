Panthers put Justin Houston on IR

Veteran edge rusher Justin Houston will miss at least the next four Panthers games.

Houston has been placed on injured reserve. He had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

It is the eighth time that the Panthers have put a defensive player on injured reserve this season.

Houston has nine tackles, a half-sack, a pass defensed, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits this season.

The Panthers filled Houston’s roster spot by signing defensive back Matthias Farley off of the practice squad. Farley had been elevated three times on a temporary basis already this season.

Carolina also elevated linebacker Eku Leota from the practice squad. He will revert back after they face the Colts.