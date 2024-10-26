Panthers put Nick Scott on IR, activate Sam Franklin

The Panthers made a number of moves at the safety spot ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

They placed Nick Scott on injured reserve, activated Sam Franklin from the same list and signed Russ Yeast to the active roster. They passed on making another one by not activating Jordan Fuller from injured reserve.

Scott appeared in every game this season and started the last four contests. He has 28 tackles and two passes defensed.

Franklin has yet to play this year after injuring his foot over the summer while Yeast has made one appearance.

The Panthers also elevated quarterback Jack Plummer and cornerback Caleb Farley from the practice squad. Plummer will back up Bryce Young with Andy Dalton sidelined by a right thumb injury.

A preview of the Panthers-Broncos matchup as well as a look at the rest of this week’s action can be found here.