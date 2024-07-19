Panthers put RB Jonathon Brooks on non-football injury list, four others on PUP

Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL while playing for the University of Texas last November, so it’s not a great surprise that he has not been fully cleared for football work yet.

Brooks was placed on the non-football injury list by the Panthers on Friday. Brooks obviously suffered a football injury, but landed on that list because it happened before he was in the NFL.

The second-round pick can be activated at any point. That’s also true of the four players who landed on the physically unable to perform list. Linebacker D.J. Wonnum, tackle Yosh Nijman, linebacker Amare Barno, and wide receiver Jalen Coker won’t be able to practice when camp opens next week unless they come off the list.

