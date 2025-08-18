 Skip navigation
Panthers put TE Tyler Mabry on IR

  
Published August 18, 2025 08:21 AM

Sunday brought word that the Panthers would sign quarterback Bryce Perkins and they made the move official on Monday.

They announced Perkins’s signing and they also announced that tight end Tyler Mabry has been placed on injured reserve to make room for Perkins.

Mabry signed with the Panthers in July. He played two games for the Seahawks last season and appeared in 10 games for Seattle since joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Mabry had one catch for seven yards for the NFC West team.

Perkins was the MVP and offensive player of the year in the UFL for the 2025 season. He’ll give the Panthers a healthy body while Andy Dalton is sidelined with an elbow injury.