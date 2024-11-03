Panthers rally to pull out 23-22 victory over Saints

The Saints aren’t the same team as Week 1, but neither are the Panthers.

Carolina beat New Orleans 23-22, a turnaround from the season opener when the Saints dominated 47-10. Both teams are 2-7 as the Saints lost their seventh consecutive game.

The Panthers scored the game-winner with 2:18 left on a 16-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard, who had 15 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryce Young completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 3-yard touchdown to Xavier Legette in the first half.

The Saints took the 22-17 lead on Derek Carr’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau with 11:55 remaining. The two-point conversion failed.

New Orleans had plenty of time to win it with a field goal, but could muster only 26 yards to its own 46 before turning it over on downs. The Saints were missing wide receiver Chris Olave, who was taken to the hospital for a concussion in the first half on an illegal hit by Xavier Woods. Olave, who also had a concussion in Week 6, was released from the hospital and will fly home with the team.

Carr was 18-of-31 for 236 yards and a touchdown and Alvin Kamara had 29 rushes for 155 yards and six catches for 60 yards.