Panthers RB Miles Sanders injured a finger at Wednesday’s practice

Panthers running back Miles Sanders injured his finger in Wednesday’s practice when he hit it on a helmet. Sanders had his finger wrapped afterward and was headed to get it examined but expects to be ready for the season opener, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

“Sucks this happened before Week 1,” he said.

Coach Dave Canales also said he expects Sanders to play.

Chuba Hubbard beat out Sanders for the job early last season, but both backs will have roles at least until rookie Jonathon Brooks returns. Brooks tore an ACL in November while at the University of Texas.

Sanders had 156 touches for 586 yards and a touchdown last season, his first with the Panthers.

Tight ends Tommy Tremble (hamstring/back) and Ian Thomas (calf) did not practice Wednesday, prompting the Panthers to sign tight end Messiah Swinson off the Packers’ practice squad.

Backup tackle Yosh Nijman (tibia) was limited.