Panthers re-sign LaBryan Ray, Robert Rochell

The Panthers added players like Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to their defense on Monday and they announced the return of a couple of their own defensive players on Tuesday.

They have re-signed defensive lineman LaBryan Ray and cornerback Robert Rochell. They did not announce the terms of either deal.

Ray was on track for restricted free agency after playing in 46 games for the Panthers over the last three years. He has 73 tackles and a sack over his time in Carolina.

Rochell split last season between the Cowboys and Panthers. He appeared in four games once joining the Panthers and has 30 tackles, an interception and three fumble recoveries in 54 career games.